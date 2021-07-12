Middleton’s Furniture and Appliances is Hiring!

Angels Camp, CA…Middleton’s Furniture and Appliances in Angels Camp is looking for a Deliver/ Warehouse team member. Full time Tuesday through Saturday, days off Sunday and Monday. Just 6 basic requirements good customer service skills, must be able to lift 150 + pounds, work well with others, clean driving record, be able to drive an 18’ box truck, pass a drug test, also have the knowledge and be able to work with tools. Competitive pay base on experience with health benefits, paid vacations, sick days and bonuses.