Angels Camp, CA

Middleton’s Furniture and Appliances is Hiring!

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngels Camp, CA…Middleton’s Furniture and Appliances in Angels Camp is looking for a Deliver/ Warehouse team member. Full time Tuesday through Saturday, days off Sunday and Monday. Just 6 basic requirements good customer service skills, must be able to lift 150 + pounds, work well with others, clean driving record, be able to drive an 18’ box truck, pass a drug test, also have the knowledge and be able to work with tools. Competitive pay base on experience with health benefits, paid vacations, sick days and bonuses.

