Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is delighted hearing N'Golo Kante and Jorginho being talked up as Ballon d'Or contenders. Tuchel was impressed by the pair at Euro 2020. He told the club's website: "Absolutely, and it's good that they talk about our players first of all, and that it shifts a little bit and the guys like Jorgi and like N'Golo Kante are in the spotlight, because they are so, so useful and so, so helpful for any team in the world. And we are so lucky to have them.