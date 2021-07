Lydia Jacoby’s lucky pair of goggles quickly turned into a bad omen during the mixed medley relay race during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics yesterday. At the start of her breaststroke lap, her goggles fell off of her eyes and onto her mouth, forcing her to swim blind for the rest of the time. From the photo of the mishap, it seems the water might have pushed the top of her goggles down and off of their rightful place on her browbone.