Atlanta, GA

Atlanta entrepreneur partners in Kroger Digital Farmers Market initiative

This June, Kroger launched a Digital Farmers Market initiative to shop locally as they partnered with local farms and businesses. The e-commerce marketplace for local farmers and businesses was released in June as a delivery-only service that offers a uniquely local assortment by bringing together favorite local vendors – from farmers and bakeries to food artisans. The initial vendor list includes 3Bros Cookies, Cu’i Watermelon Drink, Deer Creek Farm, Just Bakery and Noble Honey.

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

Senior Safety Talks a key for Andre Dickens Campaign

Crime has been on the rise in and around Atlanta for the past month and one way that mayoral candidate and Atlanta City Councilman Andre Dickens wants to combat that is by conducting senior safety talks. Part of it goes back to his mayoral candidate plan ‘S.A.F.E. Street Atlanta’. Dickens...
McDonald’s replaces BTS with Saweetie for its next celebrity meal

McDonald’s is partnering with hip-hop artist Saweetie for the newest in a series of celebrity collaboration meals that’s boosted the fast-food chain’s sales. Beginning August 9, the “Saweetie Meal” goes on sale in the US and includes a Big Mac, four-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a medium Sprite and BBQ sauce that’s being renamed “Saweetie ‘N Sour” in honor of the meal. McDonald’s is encouraging fans to follow Saweetie’s tendency to “remix” her meals, by topping the Big Mac or nuggets with fries.
Facebook profits top $10B as revenue soars

Facebook doubled its profit in the second quarter thanks to a massive increase in advertising revenue, especially the average price of the ads it delivers to its nearly 3 billion users. But the company said it doesn’t expect revenue to continue to grow at such a breakneck pace in the second half of the year.
Black Business Spotlight: Aneeta Pearson is 4 All Coils

4 All Coils is a newly launched company that provides natural type four bundles in various lengths. Its founder and CEO, Aneeta Pearson, discovered the need for her product after experiencing problems styling her own thick, kinky hair. “When I was pregnant with my son eight years ago, I transitioned...
“Wednesday Wind Down In The Point” Presents “Dirty South” Hip-Hop Reunion

EAST POINT, GA.- East Point’s hottest summer concert series, “Wednesday Wind Down In The Point,” is back with some of Atlanta’s most renowned hip-hop artists. East Point’s very own iconic hip-hop group, Goodie Mob, returns to grace the stage with their classic hits. Also performing is Kilo Ali, Pastor Troy, YoungBloodZ and local East Point band Coast Guard The Band. V-103’s Greg Street and Q. Parker of 112 will serve as hosts for the evening. Presented by the Black Leadership AIDS Crisis Coalition powered by AIDS Healthcare Foundation, “Wednesday Wind Down In The Point” will be held on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, from 5:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. in the Downtown Commons, located at 2714 East Point Street. Admission is Free. There will be a variety of food trucks, merchandise vendors along with the East Point Farmers Market onsite. Masks are required, and social distancing is encouraged. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring their blankets and chairs. No smoking, tents, outside food/beverage or pets allowed.
Ford, Argo AI to deploy autonomous vehicles on Lyft network

Ford Motor Co. and a self-driving vehicle company it partly owns will join with the Lyft ride-hailing service to offer autonomous rides on the Lyft network. The service using Ford vehicles and a driving system developed by Pittsburgh-based Argo AI will begin in Miami later this year and start in Austin, Texas, in 2022. It will start with human backup drivers and go fully autonomous at an unspecified date.

