Atlanta entrepreneur partners in Kroger Digital Farmers Market initiative
This June, Kroger launched a Digital Farmers Market initiative to shop locally as they partnered with local farms and businesses. The e-commerce marketplace for local farmers and businesses was released in June as a delivery-only service that offers a uniquely local assortment by bringing together favorite local vendors – from farmers and bakeries to food artisans. The initial vendor list includes 3Bros Cookies, Cu’i Watermelon Drink, Deer Creek Farm, Just Bakery and Noble Honey.www.theatlantavoice.com
