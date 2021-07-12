Cancel
Hill Air Force Base and Rocky Mountain Power celebrate the completion of largest Blue Sky solar project region wide

Roy — Hill Air Force Base and Rocky Mountain Power celebrated the completion of a new 350kW solar array, one of the region’s largest Blue Sky projects. This new renewable energy source helps Hill AFB move toward achieving energy goals while positioning the military installation for future growth. The project also contributes to efforts aimed at improving grid resiliency.

