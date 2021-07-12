The Final Fantasy XIV: Benchmark test is out now, here’s a look at some new content

World of Warcraft has been the big boss in the MMORPG market since it was released back in 2004. There’s no denying that. We’ve seen plenty of games releases over the years try and achieve even a fraction of what made it so special, but most fall to the wayside. World of Warcraft really hasn’t had any serious competition, but it seems like the times are a changin’. Final Fantasy XIV is a force to be reckoned with these days, and recently the surge of new players caused Square Enix to stop all digital sales of the game entirely for a short period of time.