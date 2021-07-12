The Final Fantasy XIV: Benchmark test is out now, here’s a look at some new content
Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker is still slated for a November 23 release, and it looks like that’s going to hold. For now, we have a benchmark tool. Unveiled officially over the weekend, Square Enix has provided FFXIV players a free way to test out max settings on their official site. Basically just go there, download the tool, and cross-check them with the game’s system requirements. Changes from Shadowbringers to Endwalker include 10GB more HDD space on PS5 and 20GB of space on PC, but other than that, it’s mostly the same.www.destructoid.com
