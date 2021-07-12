St. Louis Author is Winner in the Missouri Writers’ Guild Statewide Writing Contest
Author, Patrick P. Long, awarded in contest’s nonfiction category for “Ordinarily Extraordinary”. (July 12, 2021) St. Louis, MO – Each year, the Missouri Writers’ Guild holds an annual writing contest to honor the year’s finest writing by its members, chapter members, and conference attendees. This award is open to any type of publication or production, including fiction, nonfiction, scripts, poetry, books, published in the last calendar year. St. Louis author, Patrick P. Long won in the nonfiction category for his international best-selling book, “Ordinary Extraordinary.”www.stltoday.com
