Bitcoin Stocks Fall As Cryptocurrency Trading Volume Crashes Amid China Crackdown

By ADELIA CELLINI LINECKER
Investor's Business Daily
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCryptocurrency trading volumes tumbled more than 40% in June, amid a regulatory crackdown in China and lower price volatility. Bitcoin stocks were down. Spot trading volumes fell 42.7% to $2.7 trillion, with derivative volumes down 40.7% to $3.2 trillion, according to London-based researcher CryptoCompare. Price volatility also weakened, which in turn depressed trading volumes as well.

