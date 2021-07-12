Child tax credit payments to very low-income families start this week

Child tax credit payments expanded through the American Rescue Plan will start to roll out on Thursday. File photo by D. Pimborough/Shutterstock

July 12 (UPI) -- Child tax credit payments expanded through new legislation to reach very low-income families begin to roll out Thursday, government officials said.

The new credit, which is part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, passed solely by Democrats in Congress, will run through the end of the year. It will give families up to $3,600 per child under age 6 and up to $3,000 for other children.

Very low-income families who did not previously qualify for the credit and do not make enough money to file tax returns will need to act to receive the payments, CNN reported.

"It's anxiety reducing," Melinda Williams, a married mother of five, who recently became aware she could file a 2020 return to receive a $3,000 credit for each of her kids through 2021, even though her family doesn't earn enough to file income tax returns, told CNN.

"It's not stressing, wondering what you are going to do if the money runs out before the month is over."

The tax credit was previously only partially refundable, leaving roughly 23 million children unable to get the full credit amount since their families' incomes were too low, but it is now fully refundable, allowing more low-income parents to access it.

Expanding the tax credit is part of President Joe Biden's goal to cut child poverty in half.

Full child tax credit payments were normally included in a person's tax refund, but now the first half of the payments are being distributed monthly with the second half in tax refunds.

The expanded credit will apply to more than 90% of U.S. families, CNET reported. This includes heads of household making up to $112,500 and joint filers earning up to $150,000, after which point the credit amount phases out.

Qualifying families will receive monthly payments of up to $300 per child under 6 and up to $250 per child between 6 and 17.