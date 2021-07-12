Watch Now: ETF Edge on the SPAC Spigot Slowing, WisdomTree's Momentum Move

Exchange traded fund investors looking for a way to enhance their investment portfolios should consider the compelling case for emerging markets. In the recent webcast, How to Approach Emerging Markets; Value, Growth and Diversification, Emily Roland, Co-Chief Investment Strategist, John Hancock Investment Management, argued that the emerging markets are expected to dominate the global economy by 2050. Developing countries currently make up three of the top 10 global economies by gross domestic product, including China, India, and Brazil. By 2030, China, India, Indonesia, Russia, Brazil, and Mexico are expected to break into the top 10. India’s economy is also expected to be among the fastest growers, expanding 1401% from now through 2050.