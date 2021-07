English cricket was in shock on Friday night when Ben Stokes pulled out of the marquee Test series against India and took an 'indefinite break' from the game. Stokes, 30, will miss at least the first two Tests at Trent Bridge and Lord's to 'prioritise his mental wellbeing' and rest the left index finger that was badly broken in his first game for Rajasthan Royals in this year's Indian Premier League.