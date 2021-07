Chiliz provides entertainment and sports entities with tools of blockchain based and also help to monetize their audiences. The RSI oscillator for CHZ shows the BUY action. The coin has formed engulfed in bearishness in the last 24 hours. The last known price of the token, CHZ, is 0.261 and is up by 1.23% over the last 24 hours. It has the current trading volume(s) of 288,815,356 with a gain of 48.85% over the last 24 hours. CHZ has addresses of 99,446 with the active address(es) of 655 in the last 24 hours.