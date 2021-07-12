Michael Arbuthnot (1938-2021)

Auburn, Ca – R. Scott Jarvis, 83, passed away on July 4, 2021. He was born April 17, 1938, in Sidney, Montana, oldest of three children to Bob and DeLyle Jarvis. He was raised in Sidney, where he attended high school. Scott played football, basketball, and baseball and was an exceptional athlete. As a sophomore football player, he played on both the JV team and the Varsity team whose games were held on separate days during the week. He was All-State as a Football player on Offense and Defense in his Senior Year at Sidney High School. Scott was offered a scholarship to Eastern Montana State to play Football. He played one season but decided to join the Army. He served in the 82nd Airborne attaining the rank of Sergeant and made 56 parachute jumps. After being Honorably Discharged in 1959, he returned to Eastern Montana State and finished his Bachelor of Science in Education in 1962. In 1962, Scott was offered a job as a Teacher and Football Coach at Placer High School in Auburn. At Placer he was the Chair of the History Department, and taught Civics and History. He worked there until his retirement in 1993. He played tennis and racquetball and won many singles and doubles competitions in both sports. He was also a champion trap shooter. He had a love of automobiles and was known for restoring several in his life. He procured and drove vehicles from many interesting Manufacturers (mostly American and British), though he was never too far from owning his next Ford Mustang. His most recent restorations where a ’55 Cadillac Coupe De Ville and a Jensen Healy JH-5. Scott is survived by his children: Jeff (Geri) Jarvis, Joni (Greg) Jarvis and Jana Cain; grandchildren: Jake, Joshua, and Mary, Great-Grandchildren Avaeah, Clare and Ray, brother Phil, sister Lynn, and partner Jane Hamilton. A private funeral will be held at a later date.