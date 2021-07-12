Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Michael Arbuthnot (1938-2021)

By Newspaper Staff
thevillagereporter.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe earthbound journey of Michael Atkins Arbuthnot, age 82, of Cooney, Ohio, ended on July 9, 2021, and he has transitioned to the status of memories. He will be remembered for his quick wit, ribald humor, respect for nature, disdain for politicians, appreciation of family and love of Vermont. He was born on December 3, 1938, in Burlington, Vermont, the son of Gordon and Breta Arbuthnot, both deceased.

thevillagereporter.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
California State
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Niagra Falls#United States Navy#Antiques#Wayland Union High School#Ferris State University#Guam Mi#Finch N Fields#Krill Funeral Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Auburn, CAgoldcountrymedia.com

Robert Scott Jarvis 4/17/1938 - 7/4/2021

Auburn, Ca – R. Scott Jarvis, 83, passed away on July 4, 2021. He was born April 17, 1938, in Sidney, Montana, oldest of three children to Bob and DeLyle Jarvis. He was raised in Sidney, where he attended high school. Scott played football, basketball, and baseball and was an exceptional athlete. As a sophomore football player, he played on both the JV team and the Varsity team whose games were held on separate days during the week. He was All-State as a Football player on Offense and Defense in his Senior Year at Sidney High School. Scott was offered a scholarship to Eastern Montana State to play Football. He played one season but decided to join the Army. He served in the 82nd Airborne attaining the rank of Sergeant and made 56 parachute jumps. After being Honorably Discharged in 1959, he returned to Eastern Montana State and finished his Bachelor of Science in Education in 1962. In 1962, Scott was offered a job as a Teacher and Football Coach at Placer High School in Auburn. At Placer he was the Chair of the History Department, and taught Civics and History. He worked there until his retirement in 1993. He played tennis and racquetball and won many singles and doubles competitions in both sports. He was also a champion trap shooter. He had a love of automobiles and was known for restoring several in his life. He procured and drove vehicles from many interesting Manufacturers (mostly American and British), though he was never too far from owning his next Ford Mustang. His most recent restorations where a ’55 Cadillac Coupe De Ville and a Jensen Healy JH-5. Scott is survived by his children: Jeff (Geri) Jarvis, Joni (Greg) Jarvis and Jana Cain; grandchildren: Jake, Joshua, and Mary, Great-Grandchildren Avaeah, Clare and Ray, brother Phil, sister Lynn, and partner Jane Hamilton. A private funeral will be held at a later date.
Charleston, SCsouthcarolinapublicradio.org

“R” is for Ravenel, Charles Dufort (1938-2017)

“R” is for Ravenel, Charles Dufort (1938-2017). Politician, businessman. A native of Charleston, Charles “Pug” Ravenel was a graduate of Harvard and Harvard Business School. After a career on Wall Street, he returned to Charleston and established a merchant-banking firm. In 1974 he won the Democratic Party’s nomination for governor on a platform emphasizing a new South Carolina. The state Supreme Court ruled that he did not meet South Carolina’s residency requirements and he was off the ballot. Ravenel made runs for several other offices, but in 1981 withdrew from political life for a career combining public service and banking. In 1996 he pleaded guilty to bank fraud conspiracy and was sentenced to federal prison. Following completion of his sentence, Charles Dufort Ravenel returned to Charleston, where he continued his work in the community and real estate.
CollegesInside Higher Ed

The Delta Curveball

Screenshot -- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. The surge in coronavirus cases fueled by the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant and low vaccination rates is leading some colleges to expand vaccine mandates or reinstate face-masking requirements, even as public colleges in a number of Republican-controlled states continue to beconstrained by executive order or law from taking such steps.
Ohio Statethevillagereporter.com

Pioneer, Ohio Selected As New Salmon Farm Location, $200 Million Investment

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AQB) (“AquaBounty” or the “Company”), a land-based aquaculture company utilizing technology to enhance productivity and sustainability, today announced that it has identified Pioneer, Ohio as the location for its planned large-scale farm for the Company’s proprietary genetically engineered salmon. The new farm will be AquaBounty’s first...
Tuscarawas County, OHAlliance Review

Kent State University at Tuscarawas to discuss book with author on racism in the police

The Citizens for Racial Justice & Reform – Tuscarawas County is partnering with Kent State University at Tuscarawas to bring author Melissa McFadden to Founders Hall for a discussion of her book “Walking the Thin Black Line: Confronting Racism in the Columbus Division of Police.” The author talk will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 10 starting at 7 p.m. in the Founders Hall auditorium. The book was the group’s featured title for their 2021 summer book discussion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy