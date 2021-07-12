Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Kelly Evans: The Future of Bank Earnings

By Kelly Evans, CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBank earnings kick off this week with reports from J.P. Morgan and Goldman on Tuesday, and...oh wait I just fell asleep. Listen, it's not that each of these companies doesn't have a fascinating story to tell. For instance, I really hope Wells Fargo, on Wednesday, can better explain its decision last week to suddenly shut down personal lines of credit. But after chatting with my brilliant friend--a computer science Ph.D. who works in the crypto world--last week, I'm wondering how the big banks will be able to compete with the two-pronged challenge of low rates and the rise of "decentralized finance, or "deFi."

www.nbcconnecticut.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Savings Bank#U S Bank#Markets#The Future Of Bank#Wells Fargo#Chase#Celsius#Fdic#Treasury#4#Fed#Goldman S Marcus
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
9&10 News

Independent Bank: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) _ Independent Bank Corp. (IBCP) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $12.4 million. The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based bank said it had earnings of 56 cents per share. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for...
Register Citizen

Evans Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) _ Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN) on Thursday reported net income of $6.3 million in its second quarter. The Williamsville, New York-based bank said it had earnings of $1.15 per share. The bank posted revenue of $24 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was...
Businessfinancemagnates.com

Coinbase and Bank of America Join Series D Funding Round of Paxos

Bank of America, one of the leading banks in the US, Coinbase Ventures, Founders Fund, and FTX recently joined the Series D funding round of Paxos, a regulated blockchain infrastructure platform. According to an official announcement, Paxos received a valuation of $2.4 billion. To date, the company has raised a...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Overlooked Bank Stocks That Just Crushed Earnings

These two value stocks are some of the best performers so far in 2021. Despite low interest rates, banks are generating powerful growth. Despite rapid earnings growth, Q2 results suggest there might be even more to come. Despite interest rates sitting at all-time lows, banks have found ways to make...
Stocksinvesting.com

Opening Bell: Futures, Stocks Rise On Central Bank Largesse, Earnings; Oil Up

US futures on the Dow, S&P, NASDAQ and Russell 2000 recovered in trading on Thursday, tracking global stocks in a muted rally after positive corporate earnings reassured investors that the economy is growing. On Wednesday the Fed reiterated that it will not tighten policy anytime soon adding to market optimism.
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Preview: Amalgamated Bank's Earnings

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, July 29. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q2 earnings announcement. Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share. Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total...
Stocksinvesting.com

European Stock Futures Mixed Ahead of Fed; Rio Tinto, Deutsche Bank Earnings Eyed

Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to open largely unchanged Wednesday, as investors digest continued weakness in Asian markets on China’s regulatory crackdown, more corporate earnings and the outcome of the latest Federal Reserve meeting. At 2:05 AM ET (0605 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.1%...
NBC Philadelphia

Kelly Evans: The Cost of Having Kids

We talked yesterday about China's crackdown on tutoring firms, which are reportedly under heat for contributing to Chinese parents' reluctance to have more children. Basically, they cost a ton of money but are seen as essential for getting kids "excellent grades, excellent test scores, and admission to an excellent college or university."
Providence Business News

HarborOne Bank earnings jump 35% in 2nd quarter

BROCKTON, Mass. – HarborOne Bancorp Inc. on Tuesday reported a net income of $14.3 million for the second quarter, up 35% from the same period a year ago when banks were bracing a wave of loan defaults amid the COVID-pandemic. The boost in the bottom line for the parent company of HarborOne Bank was driven…
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: First Bank Q2 Earnings

Shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share rose 114.29% over the past year to $0.45, which beat the estimate of $0.39. Revenue of $21,763,000 rose by 19.52% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of...
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

The Future Of Payments And Banking: Moving Beyond The Branch Experience

In A Decade of Digital Transformation in 12 Months, 46 C-suite executives spoke with PYMNTS for its Q2 eBook on what the world will look like as recovery rolls on and the next iteration of normal rolls out. In this excerpt, Scott Sanborn, CEO of LendingClub, explains why the future of banking will no longer be defined as a place where people go, but by what they can do— whether that’s borrowing, spending, saving or investing.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin Futures trading approved by Bank Of America

Bitcoin Futures have been gaining a lot of popularity nowadays on crypto exchanges. Owing to their popularity, the Bank of America has approved Bitcoin Futures trading. The growing demand made Bank of America one of the few banks that allow Futures Trading. You can term Bitcoin Futures as “derivative products”...
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Bank of America Earnings: Was It a Good Quarter?

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) recently reported its second-quarter results, and it missed analyst expectations on the top line. However, as per usual, the headline numbers don't tell the full story here. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on July 14, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP, discusses some of the key numbers investors should pay attention to and why he's not too concerned.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Bank OZK: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share increased 197.44% over the past year to $1.16, which beat the estimate of $0.92. Revenue of $268,488,000 rose by 12.72% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $259,360,000.
Financial Reportspacbiztimes.com

Earnings and loans up at Citizens Business Bank

CVB Financial Corp., the parent company of Citizens Business Bank, saw higher net income and loan growth, excluding Paycheck Protection Plan loans, in its second quarter. The Ontario-based bank, which has four branches in Ventura County and one in Santa Barbara, reported $51.2 million in net income for the quarter ended June 30, or 47 cents per diluted share. The bank’s net income was $41.6 million, or 31 cents per diluted share, in the same quarter a year earlier. Citizen Business Bank’s total loans also went up: Excluding PPP loans, total loans increased by $108.1 million year-over-year.
Posted by
TheStreet

Cramer: Why Bank Earnings Are a Window to Winning Stocks

Since the movie “Moneyball” came out in 2011, there has been an increasingly widespread belief that everything boils down to pure numbers. It worked in baseball, surely it must on Wall Street?. Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers recently that, on the contrary, investors can miss out by being...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

A Preview Of Bank of N.T Butterfield's Earnings

On Monday, July 26, Bank of N.T Butterfield (NYSE:NTB) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release. Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.
EconomyCNBC

Kelly Evans: Uh-oh, it's Gary Gorton

One day, not long after the financial crisis in 2008-09, I ran into the newsroom at The Wall Street Journal, where I worked at the time. "You guys!!" I said. "I just read the most amazing paper about shadow banking that explains everything." I was referring to the work of...
Financial Reportspacbiztimes.com

Bank of the Sierra reports record earnings

Sierra Bancorp reported record earnings boosted by lower loan and lease losses and improvements to the overall economy, the bank announced July 19. The parent company of Bank of the Sierra said it had $11.7 million in net income for the quarter ended June 30, or 76 cents per diluted share, compared to $8.3 million in the same quarter a year earlier, or 54 cents per share. Bank of the Sierra is based in Porterville and has nine branches in the tri-county region.

Comments / 0

Community Policy