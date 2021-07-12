Cook Children’s Emergency Department Recognized for Exceptional and Innovative Performance by the Emergency Nurses Association
Cook Children’s Health Care System is among 33 hospitals in the world to receive the coveted Lantern Award from the Emergency Nurses Association. (ENA). The group recognized Cook Children’s Emergency Department (ED) for demonstrating exceptional and innovative performance through leadership, practices, education, advocacy and research. The award is given to health care institutions both in the U.S. and internationally, and is a visible symbol of commitment to quality, safety and a healthy work environment.www.checkupnewsroom.com
