Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Cook Children’s Emergency Department Recognized for Exceptional and Innovative Performance by the Emergency Nurses Association

checkupnewsroom.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCook Children’s Health Care System is among 33 hospitals in the world to receive the coveted Lantern Award from the Emergency Nurses Association. (ENA). The group recognized Cook Children’s Emergency Department (ED) for demonstrating exceptional and innovative performance through leadership, practices, education, advocacy and research. The award is given to health care institutions both in the U.S. and internationally, and is a visible symbol of commitment to quality, safety and a healthy work environment.

www.checkupnewsroom.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Florence Nightingale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Department#For The Children#Cook Children#Lantern Award
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Health Servicesriverjournalonline.com

Phelps Hospital Receives 2021 Emergency Nurses Association Lantern Award

Annual award highlights exceptional and innovative performance in emergency care. Phelps Hospital, Northwell Health has been recognized by the Emergency Nurses Association with a 2021 Lantern Award for demonstrating exceptional and innovative performance in leadership, practice, education, advocacy and research. Phelps’ emergency department is one of only 33 in the U.S. to receive the distinction.
Greene County, MOgreenecountycommonwealth.com

Health Department, Emergency Management request funding for COVID alternative site

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department and the Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management submitted a request to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the State Emergency Management Agency for a COVID-19 Alternative Care Site (ACS). The request was created in coordination with Cox- Health, Mercy and Jordan Valley Community Health Center in response to the growing need for medical care in the region due to the rise in severe cases of COVID- 19 requiring hospitalization.
Bennington, VTvermontbiz.com

SVMC welcomes Burns to emergency department

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians are pleased to welcome Sean Burns, MD, to the SVMC Emergency Department. Dr. Burns earned his medical degree from Boston University School of Medicine and his bachelor’s in chemical engineering from Northeastern University in Massachusetts. He completed a residency in Emergency Medicine at Boston Medical Center in Massachusetts. He has worked as a medical oncology research technician and as a medicinal chemistry research assistant.
Portland, MEdailynurse.com

Heidi Cote Wins BCEN 2021 Top Certified Emergency Nurse Award

The Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN), the benchmark for board certification across the emergency nursing spectrum, today recognized an outstanding board-certified emergency nurse for their excellence and advocacy with its 2021 Distinguished CEN Award. The annual national award recognizes one top Certified Emergency Nurse (CEN) from among the nearly 42,000 CENs practicing across the U.S. and around the world.
Paducah, KYwpsdlocal6.com

Baptist Health Paducah suspends emergency department visitation

PADUCAH — Starting Friday, Baptist Health Paducah is suspending visitation in the emergency department, with limited exceptions. Baptist Health Paducah announced the change Friday in a news release explaining that the hospital has seen "a steady increase" in COVID-19 patients going to the emergency department for care. “This is a...
Healthneurology.org

Decreasing Emergency Department Visits for Children with Epilepsy

Epilepsy and seizures represent a frequent cause of emergency department (ED) visits for patients. By implementing quality improvement (QI) methodology, we planned to decrease ED visits for children and adolescents with epilepsy. In 2016, a multidisciplinary team was created to implement QI methodology to address ED visits for patients with...
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Verbatim: Dupont Hospital launches obstetrical emergency department

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (July, 22, 2021) – Lutheran Health Network's Dupont Hospital has launched a dedicated Obstetrical Emergency Department (OB ED), reinforcing the hospital's extensive maternity care services. The Dupont Hospital OB ED is a separate emergency department, further enhancing the hospital's Perinatal Center designation. Accessed through the dedicated maternity...
Health Serviceshealthcarenews.com

Baystate Noble Hospital Receives Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation

WESTFIELD — The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) has awarded Baystate Noble Hospital’s Emergency Department a Level 3 Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation (GEDA). In 2014, ACEP, along with the Society for Academic Emergency Medicine, the Emergency Nurses Assoc., and the American Geriatrics Society, developed and released geriatric ED guidelines,...
Visalia, CAthesungazette.com

Kaweah Health emergency department delayed by staffing, ‘diversion’ events

VISALIA – In April, Kaweah Health unveiled the brand new expanded emergency department, touted to bring their ED bed count up to 73 with state-of-the-art medical care and an expanded waiting room, said to be ready to start seeing patients the next week pending state review. Come mid-July, the doors to the new facility have yet to open.
KidsJohnson City Press

Niswonger emergency department director talks children's summertime injury prevention

Summer can be the prime time for kids to get outdoors, soak up some sun and play. Accordingly, summer is also the prime time for kids to get hurt. “Even if you look at the trauma team, their number of responses both adult and pediatric, I mean it just inherently goes up in the summertime,” said Dr. Seth Brown, medical director of Niswonger Children’s Hospital’s emergency department.
Health ServicesPosted by
Daily Mail

Biracial Harvard-educated doctor claims hospital DEMOTED her for opposing plans to have only black staff treat black patients in wake of George Floyd murder

A Harvard-educated, biracial physician was removed as head of the OB/GYN department of a Minneapolis hospital after she opposed offering patients ‘segregated care based on race’, she claims. Dr. Tara Gustilo filed a discrimination complaint against Hennepin Healthcare System in June saying she was demoted for criticizing the Black Lives...
Portland, MEnewscentermaine.com

MMC emergency nurse wins national award

PORTLAND, Maine — COVID-19 restrictions may be easing for the general public, but emergency rooms are still buzzing. Maine Medical Center beside ER nurse Heidi Cote said she is seeing some of her busiest days ever. She's still seeing COVID patients, as well as injured tourists, and the regular flow...

Comments / 0

Community Policy