Events are happening so quickly and unexpectedly that headlines go stale hours after they're published. On July 21, the Associated Press said there was "a sliver of hope" for used car buyers in that the "seemingly endless streak of skyrocketing used-vehicle prices appears to be coming to a close." The following day, the analysts at Cox Automotive published their findings about the used car industry in June, bearing news that used car prices set a record for the month, averaging $25,101 for vehicles with an average of 68,613 miles on the clock. That transaction price represented a $687 increase over May, and about $5,000 over June 2020, when used car prices crossed the $20,000 threshold for the first time ever.