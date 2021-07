Usually, we use PCs to emulate other systems, be it retro computers or Android apps. Using something else to emulate a PC is a little different, especially when it’s the original IBM PC, and it’s running on a tiny microcontroller board like this one from Fabrizio Di Vittorio and spotted by Hackaday. It does make us wonder, if the $4 Raspberry Pi Pico could be used in a similar manner? It too can be used to emulate retro hardware.