Turtle Rock Studios has released a new trailer for their Left 4 Dead spiritual successor, Back 4 Blood, which focuses on the upcoming game's PC release. The footage is all about flexing the game’s muscles, showing off terrifying bosses, zombies, and setpieces all while telling you just how good this game is going to look and feel on your setup. It looks to be the classic, atmospheric monster murdering that made its predecessors so beloved, only in 4K!