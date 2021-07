Ultimate Apocalypse is a mod for Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War – Soulstorm created by Ultimate Apocalypse mod team. Featuring dozens of new content, no other mod will have, this mod lets you do the unthinkable unlike any DOW mod. Do you imagine the largest Warhammer40k scale battles topped with balance for all races? Do you ever want to experience your spine throttling like crazy with good feelings over, and over, and over? Do you hate having your squads limited by Relic's balance system? Do you want to see your enemies nuked by the abilities of your own superweapon, or steamroll them with many titans fighting other titans with complete balance? This is your mod. This is one of the best DOW mods.