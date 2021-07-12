Stearns County resident succumbs to COVID-19

(St. Paul MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health Monday reported 189 additional cases of COVID-19, including 7 in Stearns County and 2 in Meeker. There 2 more deaths reported, including a person in their late 60s in Stearns County. Minnesota's pandemic death toll is now at 7624. The figures were based on approximately 11,100 test results. Since the start of the pandemic in March of 2020, there have been 606,484 cases of coronavirus reported in the state, and of that number 598,000 victims have recovered.