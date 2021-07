A Ripley man was charged with 2nd-degree harassment after an investigation into an altercation in Ripley on Sunday. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to an address on North State Street at about 12:45 PM and found that 50-year-old Charles Finn allegedly shoved another person during the incident. Finn was taken into custody and is being held in the Chautauqua County Jail pending centralized arraignment.