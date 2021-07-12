Cancel
2022 Ford Maverick First Edition Detailed In Marketing Materials

By Anthony Alaniz
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s been a month since Ford revealed the 2022 Maverick. The bite-sized pickup raked in 36,000 reservations within days of its debut, and it’s set to go on sale later this year. When it does arrive, customers will be able to pick the First Edition trim, which Ford has yet to fully detail. However, MaverickTruckClub.com has an image purported to come right from Ford’s marketing team that gives us our first look at the hotly anticipated new model.

www.motor1.com

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

