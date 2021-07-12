2022 Ford Maverick First Edition Detailed In Marketing Materials

Having seen the new Ford Maverick this week, this fan and former owner of a small truck came away with some strong emotions around the new truck. The new Ford Maverick is going to be a huge success for Ford. There exists a market for unit-body small trucks in America. Such trucks will appeal to almost every major sales segment. New college grads, parents buying trucks for high school kids, commuters who like trucks and need a low cost of ownership and low cost per mile. Retired folks who like to have a runabout perfect for weekend hobbies. Landscaping and other trades who need trucks for estimators and foremen to use that can still carry tools amd materials in a pinch. We can keep going.