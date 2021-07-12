Grand Chute Police search for two suspects in robbery case

One person has been arrested and police are searching for two other people in a robbery investigation.

Police said the robbery took place in Grand Chute during the evening hours of July 6. Police said 21-year-old Andrew P.D. Hibbs-Magruder is currently confined at the Outagamie County Jail on recommended charges of robbery, battery and bail jumping.

According to Grand Chute Police, investigators found Hibbs-Magruder at a residence in Neenah after police said he fled from officers earlier in the day on July 8. Working jointly with the Neenah Police Department, Hibbs-Magruder was taken into custody that evening and then taken to Outagamie County Jail.

Police said detectives are currently looking for two other robbery suspects: Alexander E. D. Hibbs-Magruder and Levi J. Carnot.

Those who have any information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Alexander Hibbs-Magruder or Levi Carnot are asked to contact the Grand Chute Police Department at 920-832-1575, by texting “TIPGCPD” followed by your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or via the Grand Chute Police app.