Space-Bound Slushie Beverages

By Laura McQuarrie
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn celebration of its 94th birthday, 7-Eleven is sending its icy-cold, iconic Slurpee to space on a private space flight. To make fans part of the experience, the brand is asking fans to choose their favorite flavor and they will have the chance to win a commemorative Slurpee in Space cup that has made the trip to space and back.

#Space Flight#Food Drink#Beverages#Slurpee
