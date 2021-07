Soto went 4-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Friday's 24-8 loss to San Diego. The outfielder's participation in the Home Run Derby earlier this week didn't appear to mess with his swing. Soto went yard in the first inning off San Diego starter Chris Paddack and added another blast in the sixth off reliever Miguel Diaz. Soto is now slashing .292/.412/.473 with 13 homers, 46 RBI, 56 runs scored and five stolen bases through 337 plate appearances.