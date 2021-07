Chattooga School Nutrition will operate under the Seamless Summer Option, provided by USDA, for the 2021-2022 school year. This means all students within the Chattooga County School System will receive free breakfast and free lunch for the 2021- 2022 school year, while funding lasts. If funding expires, families will be notified by local media outlets, as well as letters sent home by students. Students may choose to purchase extra food items and/or snack items at the point of sale within the cafeteria, if desired. However, payment is required for all extra food items and snack items at the time of sale. Extras and snacks may not be charged to the student’s cafeteria account unless there are available funds on the student’s account to cover the cost of the items being purchased.