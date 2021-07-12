Recyclable Eyeshadow Palettes

The Persol x JW Anderson sunglasses are a new collaboration between the two brands that will provide consumers with a way to enhance their style, stay protected from the sun's rays and more. The sunglasses capsule collection includes the original 649 style and the 0009 to boot, which are both crafted with recycled acetate that has been sourced from the Persol production line. This gives each of the sunglass styles an eco-friendly profile, while also working to deliver unexpectedly varied finishes that are truly one-of-a-kind.