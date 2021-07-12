Recyclable Eyeshadow Palettes
PYT's first-ever mono-plastic recyclable palette is the Upcycle Eyeshadow Palette and it boasts a design that's free from metal hinges and metal pans that pop out for easy recycling. The packaging itself is made with 15% recycled plastic and at the end of its useful life, the packaging has holes in the back so that the pans can be popped out. Where possible, the product can also be recycled in Credo stores via the Pact Collective program.www.trendhunter.com
