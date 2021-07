For more stories like this, subscribe to The Phoblographer. The idea of a true companion camera is one that makes the most sense, like your phone. But good compact cameras can still be had. The Sony RX1 series was much loved by a lot of photographers. And for years, we’ve been expecting the Sony RX1r III to come out. Yet it hasn’t. Instead, Sony has been focusing very hard on much more advanced cameras. However, I think Sony, being a passion-based company, is missing a huge opportunity here. The world of the premium compact camera is still worth looking at. So here’s what we’d want in the Sony RX1r III.