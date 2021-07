Somebody is finally paying attention to how well Manifest is doing on Netflix: EW has learned that there is new interest in bringing back the supernatural drama. A source close to the show tells EW that they are "working on a number of things" to satiate fans who were disappointed by NBC's decision to cancel the 3-year-old series in June. That could mean a return to the network that first launched the series from creator Jeff Rake in 2018, or Manifest could start anew on Netflix, which has seen the high-concept drama rank among its most-viewed programs for weeks and weeks.