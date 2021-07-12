Donors Needed To Address Critically Low Blood Supplies, St. Elizabeth Hospital Rewards Those Who Support

GODFREY - This is an almost astonishing announcement, but the Freer Auto Body Christmas in July for Community Christmas, led by Taylor and Lily Freer, raised nearly $50,000 today. "With tired but grateful hearts we are pleased to announce we raised $49,612 at Christmas in July for Community Christmas," Margaret Freer said. "We are amazed at how the community supports us and this wonderful event. First, we must recognize our top ticket sellers...the raffle is where we make the most of the Community Continue Reading