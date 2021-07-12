Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
O'fallon, IL

Donors Needed To Address Critically Low Blood Supplies, St. Elizabeth Hospital Rewards Those Who Support

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

O’FALLON — Summer is typically a time of decreased blood donations, but donors with all blood types are greatly needed as inventories continue to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and other variables. You can make a difference by giving blood locally to help people in your community at an upcoming blood drive hosted by HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and ImpactLife. The next blood drive will be on Tuesday, August 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The drive will be held in the Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Health
City
Elizabeth, IL
City
O'fallon, IL
O'fallon, IL
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Donations#Blood Types#Giving Blood#Covid 19 Pandemic#Charity#Impactlife
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Godfrey, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Taylor And Lily Freer's Christmas In July For Community Christmas Raises Nearly $50,000

GODFREY - This is an almost astonishing announcement, but the Freer Auto Body Christmas in July for Community Christmas, led by Taylor and Lily Freer, raised nearly $50,000 today. "With tired but grateful hearts we are pleased to announce we raised $49,612 at Christmas in July for Community Christmas," Margaret Freer said. "We are amazed at how the community supports us and this wonderful event. First, we must recognize our top ticket sellers...the raffle is where we make the most of the Community Continue Reading
CharitiesPosted by
RiverBender.com

Red Cross: Emergency Need For Donors

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (July 27, 2021) — The American Red Cross has an emergency need for lifesaving blood amid the ongoing severe blood shortage. Blood and platelet donations continue to be critical to meet hospital demand and the public is urged to make an appointment to give now. The Red Cross has been distributing about 12% more blood products to hospitals across the U.S. compared to this time last year. The Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each Continue Reading
Urbana, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Ways To Have Confidence In Who You Select To Care For Your Trees

URBANA, Ill. — Trees are large components in the landscape, both in size and life span. When pests, pathogens, or disorders appear or a tree is not cared for properly, the compromised tree can harm people or property. Hiring someone to assess tree healthcare needs helps ensure the long-term health and safety of trees in the landscape. Choosing the right tree care company for your needs can mean the difference between an expensive headache and money well spent. Certified arborists are trained Continue Reading
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

City Of St. Louis Issues Statement On Centers For Disease Control Mask Wearing Stance

ST. LOUIS - The City of St. Louis came out with comments on Wednesday after the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention issued a recommendation Tuesday about mask-wearing. "The renewed indoor mask guidance from the Centers for Disease Control confirms what our administration has been advocating: Wearing masks is an important step in protecting residents and stopping the spread of COVID-19 amid a spike in hospitalizations," said Nick Dunne, spokesperson for the City of St. Louis. "Whil Continue Reading
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

On 100th Day In Office, Mayor Jones Takes Executive Action, Directs Nearly $3M In Local Funding To Protect St. Louisans From COVID-19, Evictions

ST. LOUIS - Today, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones joined St. Louis on the Air host Sarah Fenske to discuss her first 100 days in office as the first Black woman elected Mayor of the City of St. Louis. Following discussion of her vision for equitable development and budgetary accomplishments, Mayor Jones announced that her administration is taking action to get more vaccines in arms and connect families at risk of eviction to the resources they need to stay in their homes with a nearly $3 million allocation Continue Reading
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

'It's Been A Wonderful Life:' Bill and Anna Haine Announce Public Mass for 50th Wedding Anniversary

ALTON - William and Anna Haine will mark their 50th Wedding Anniversary at St. Mary's Catholic Church with a public Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 7, celebrated by the Rev. Thomas J. Paprocki, Bishop of Springfield. St. Mary's Catholic Church is located at 519 E. 4th Street in Alton. William is known by most as the former state senator for this region and former Madison County State's Attorney. Anyone who wishes to provide well wishes to William and Anna may attend the special Mass. Bill Continue Reading
Public HealthPosted by
RiverBender.com

Illinois Federation of Teachers (IFT) Statement on Latest CDC Guidance on Wearing Face Masks in Schools

ILLINOIS – Illinois Federation of Teachers (IFT) President Dan Montgomery issued this statement in response to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Illinois Department of Public Health guidance that updates masking guidelines. “As a union of educators and school staff who prioritize the well-being of students, the IFT welcomes the CDC’s and IDPH’s newest guidance around universal masking in schools. We believe this guidance is in the best interest Continue Reading

Comments / 0

Community Policy