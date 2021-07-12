Donors Needed To Address Critically Low Blood Supplies, St. Elizabeth Hospital Rewards Those Who Support
O’FALLON — Summer is typically a time of decreased blood donations, but donors with all blood types are greatly needed as inventories continue to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and other variables. You can make a difference by giving blood locally to help people in your community at an upcoming blood drive hosted by HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and ImpactLife. The next blood drive will be on Tuesday, August 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The drive will be held in the Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com
