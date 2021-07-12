Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tokyo, JP

Study: Just 25 cities account for majority of global urban greenhouse gas emissions

By Zack Budryk
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MUqbE_0auUz6GX00

Just 25 cities comprise more than half of greenhouse gas emissions from a sample of 167 urban centers, according to research published Monday in the journal Frontiers in Sustainable Cities.

Researchers analyzed a sample of 167 cities and metropolitan areas in 53 countries, including more cities from countries that are major emitters, such as China, the U.S. and India. They then compared the cities’ respective levels of progress in carbon reduction based on 2012 and 2016 emissions inventories, in combination with their short and long-term reduction targets.

The researchers found that 25 cities accounted for 52 percent of the sample’s emissions. All but three of the 25 — Moscow, Istanbul and Tokyo — were located in China, including major cities such as Shanghai and Beijing.

However, researchers wrote, the analysis also found per capita emissions are higher in cities located in wealthier countries compared to developing nations. This aligns with total contributions to worldwide emissions, which are higher overall from China but higher per capita from the U.S.

When researchers broke down the missions by source, they found that stationary energy uses like fuel and electricity for residential, commercial and industrial buildings were responsible for up to 80 percent of North American and European emissions. In about one-third of the cities analyzed, more than 30 percent of emissions were from road travel, while rail, water and air transportation comprised less than 15 percent of emissions.

In cities in developing countries, meanwhile, urbanization has led to increased vehicle traffic and growing transportation sectors, leading to a larger share of emissions from those sources.

Comparatively, researchers found that waste disposal accounted for a smaller share of emissions, but added, “It should be noted that technology advance in waste treatment and emission capture and reuse need further development toward carbon-neutral waste disposal and recycling systems.”

The research comes as U.S. officials have emphasized that to achieve global emissions goals, they must have cooperation from their Indian and Chinese counterparts.

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry has said that Beijing is “not doing enough” to address climate change. However, he has also emphasized that the White House views overall tensions with China as separate from efforts at international cooperation on climate change.

Comments / 4

The Hill

The Hill

289K+
Followers
30K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Urban Areas#Global Emissions#Climate Change#North American#European#Indian#Chinese#White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
India
News Break
Recycling
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Related
JapanBBC

China warns UK as carrier strike group approaches

China has warned the UK's Carrier Strike Group, led by the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth not to carry out any "improper acts" as it enters the contested South China Sea. 'The People's Liberation Army Navy is at a high state of combat readiness' says the pro-government Global Times, seen...
BusinessPosted by
Interesting Engineering

GM Strikes Deal For One of US' First Lithium Mines

Lithium is an essential ingredient in electric car batteries and renewable energy, which makes it incredibly valuable as the worlds transitions toward a more sustainable future, and the overwhelming majority of lithium in today's batteries comes from Australia, Chile, China, and Argentina. So, a race is on to produce the vital raw material in the United States.
Energy Industryetftrends.com

EU and China Announce Greenhouse Gas Reduction Plans

Two of the world’s largest economies, the European Union and China, recently announced plans for a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. On Wednesday, the EU set forth a plan that would include cutting reliance on fossil fuels while also imposing taxes on imports...
AdvocacyThe Verge

How to shrink greenhouse gas emissions from your next flight

One way jet-setters can cut down on climate pollution from aviation is to choose more fuel-efficient itineraries — if they can figure out which flights pollute least. A passenger on a more fuel-efficient itinerary might generate 63 percent less carbon dioxide pollution on average than a passenger traveling to and from the same locations on a less efficient itinerary, a new report found.
Carstechxplore.com

A global comparison of life-cycle greenhouse gas emissions from passenger cars

A far-reaching new study of the life-cycle greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from passenger cars, including SUVs, draws sharp and meticulous distinctions between the climate impacts of battery and fuel cell electric vehicles on one hand and combustion vehicles on the other. The detailed findings can be summarized straightforwardly. Only battery...
EnvironmentThe Evening News

LETTER: Address climate change by limiting greenhouse gas emissions

I wanted to respond to State Sen. Ron Grooms’ column in the July 14 News and Tribune regarding his support of the Baker-Schultz Carbon Dividends Plan. Any business that produces a product, be it a car or electricity, has to take into account ALL costs pertaining to the production of said product in order to come up with a selling price that covers those costs and makes the business a profitable one.
Tokyo, JPWorld Economic Forum

More than half the world's urban emissions come from just 25 mega-cities

Despite covering just 2% of the Earth’s surface, cities are major greenhouse gas contributors. 25 mega-cities produce 52% of urban greenhouse gas emissions, according to a new study. Although Asian cities emit the most greenhouse gasses, cities in Europe, Australia, and the US had significantly higher per capita emissions. Of...
Energy IndustryPhys.org

New methane concentration technologies for monitoring greenhouse gas emissions

Methane concentrations in the atmosphere have more than doubled over the last 150 years and mitigation of methane emissions will play a vital role in enabling climate change mitigation strategies. Understanding current and future methane inventories at a regional scale will be a key element in developing and implementing successful solutions. Current regional scale isotopic methane data is not available at a high enough frequency to enable comparison to the models that are used to derive national emission estimates. In order to improve these current data sets, more in-situ measurements of methane isotopic data are required and current techniques do not provide the required sensitivity and frequency.
Environmentfoodmanufacture.co.uk

Courtauld steps up greenhouse gas, waste and water goals

The Courtauld Commitment has launched ambitious food industry targets to halve greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and food waste per person by 2030 and promote sustainable water management, stepping up previous goals. The voluntary Courtauld Commitment 2025, which was established in 2015 and is helping the UK food sector to achieve...
Energy Industryresourceworld.com

Natural gas offers the best way to meet emissions targets

G7 countries plan to further cripple their economies by pursuing their green energy fantasies. At their meeting in June, G7 leaders agreed to a greenhouse gas emissions target of “net zero” by 2050. That would require phasing out fossil fuels that currently supply 84 per cent of global energy. But how?
IndustryTelegraph

Households face £200-a-year charge to fund greenhouse gas removal technology

Households face paying an extra £200 per year to fund greenhouse gas removal technology, as industries pass on the cost of measures needed to reach net zero, a government commission has said. The National Infrastructure Commission (NIC) has recommended that the Government ramps up its support for greenhouse gas removal,...

Comments / 4

Community Policy