Emmy Awards to include live audience this fall

The Emmy Awards will include a live audience when it's held in this fall, after hosting a semi-virtual show last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 73rd annual Emmys at Los Angeles's Microsoft Theater will "return to a live, in-person" event, CBS announced Monday. The September show will feature a "limited audience of nominees and their guests," the network said.

Cedric the Entertainer is poised to host the awards gala. The comedian said in a statement, “Throughout the roller-coaster of a year that we have all lived through, television has helped us stay connected as a society like never before. It not only entertained us, but as it always has, it helped to open our eyes, educate us, and hopefully brought about a better understanding of who we are as a people."

The show will return to a more traditional format this year from 2020, which, due to COVID-19, saw no live audience, pre-show or red carpet. Last year's event also included more than 100 feeds from remote locations, as winners were awarded their Emmys by hazmat suit-wearing presenters.

The Emmy Awards will air Sept. 19 on CBS and will stream live on Paramount+.