In honor of the Olympic Games in Japan, I thought I would share a recipe for some very traditional Japanese comfort food that is easy to make, absolutely delicious, and so different from any of the classic comfort foods we see here in the U.S. Trust me you will fall in love with these savory pancakes called Okonomiyaki! Say that three times fast!! Traditionally, these fluffy pancakes are made with cabbage and topped with bacon, but they are also a great vehicle to use up some of the leftovers or wilting veggies in your fridge. Switch out the chicken for shrimp or add some of the zucchini.