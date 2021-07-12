Dr. Lampee: Teeth in 24

Tartar buildup makes you more likely to experience problems with dental decay, and accumulations at your gum line make gingivitis a greater concern. If you have a good brushing and flossing routine that you follow, you can keep this substance from forming. However, even with good hygiene habits in place, you will need to rely on professional dental checkups to keep your smile safe when deposits are already present. Sunny Smiles provides detailed teeth cleanings as part of every routine appointment. We can look out for the buildup of plaque and tartar, which can lead to its removal. Without these treatments, you can have a more difficult time avoiding issues that will call for restorative treatment.