Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

Dr. Lampee: Teeth in 24

By Sinclair Broadcast Group
KATU.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe can rejuvenate your smile in just 24 hours! Heath Lampee, DMD, joined us to share more about his tried and true method for dental implants. To get help for your dental issues, give Dr. Lampee's office a call at 503-646-2273 to schedule your appointment, or visit his website. This...

katu.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dmd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Ashland, KYDaily Independent

Stump sinks teeth into local dentistry

ASHLAND From the beginning, Allison Stump was different. “Since my first dental visit at age 4, I have loved going to the dentist,” the Ashland native said. “I remember asking for ‘Dentist Barbie’ because I knew I would be a dentist one day.”. Now Stump is a dentist with the...
houstoniamag.com

Dr. James Morrison Fixes Teeth and Lives

Root canals are about as bad as it gets. But these excruciating procedures offer Dr. James Morrison of Moberi Dental Specialists the opportunity to play the hero. “When a patient visits the endodontist, they don’t visit with us for any cosmetic reasons,” he says. “They’re already in pain. They want to be relieved of pain while being able to save that natural tooth.”
Middleburg Eccentric

Should I Whiten My Teeth? – Middleburg Smiles

“Should I whiten my teeth or not?” is one of the most common questions hygienists and dentists get from patients. Most patients’ questions are pretty straight forward and can be answered with a “yes” or “no”. However, the question to whiten or not is a personal choice. Nevertheless, there are some precautions that should be taken into consideration when making your decision.
artofhealthyliving.com

The Health Advantages Of Aligned Teeth

It is a well-known fact that misaligned teeth lead to problems that not only affect dental health but general wellbeing as well. Straightening your teeth can provide similar effects to that of a non-surgical facelift. You can gain a widened smile, smoother skin, and a more youthful-looking appearance. There are...
Skin CareWALA-TV FOX10

Whiten Your Teeth with Power Swabs

When it comes to looking and feeling your best, your smile is an important part of that. Power Swabs makes it easy to get whiter, brighter teeth. This revolutionary product can whiten your teeth in just five minutes!. Power Swabs uses a new patented technology that removes the stains first,...
southfloridareporter.com

What To Know About Teeth Whitening Strips

Whitening strips are a popular dental product that may help remove stains from and whiten the teeth. While they are not as effective as treatments from a dentist’s office, they can be a more simple and cheap alternative. However, people should take care to check the ingredients of the strips and apply them carefully.
vestaviavoice.com

No more stained teeth

Like any engineering major, Homewood native Aaron Stansell spent many late nights in the library at Georgia Institute of Technology, studying with friends and drinking his seventh cup of coffee. One morning four years ago, he and his group of four friends were there before class talking about their upcoming...
Skin Careclevelandfamilydentistry.com

Teeth Whitening Helps Brighten Your Teeth

When stains form on your smile, this could be a source of embarrassment, or even cause you to hide your smile. Instead of relying on less-than-stellar store-bought systems, we offer professional care. In today’s blog, your Cleveland, TX, dentist talks about two of our professional teeth whitening systems, which could brighten teeth by several shades.
Skin Caresunnysmilesep.com

Teeth Cleanings And Your Oral Hygiene

Tartar buildup makes you more likely to experience problems with dental decay, and accumulations at your gum line make gingivitis a greater concern. If you have a good brushing and flossing routine that you follow, you can keep this substance from forming. However, even with good hygiene habits in place, you will need to rely on professional dental checkups to keep your smile safe when deposits are already present. Sunny Smiles provides detailed teeth cleanings as part of every routine appointment. We can look out for the buildup of plaque and tartar, which can lead to its removal. Without these treatments, you can have a more difficult time avoiding issues that will call for restorative treatment.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This With Your Hands, It Could Be an Early Sign of MS

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic disease that affects both the immune and nervous systems, often in unpredictable ways. Because the course of the illness is so variable, many people experience different early signs, but it's important to be aware of all of them. Detecting symptoms of MS early can help you get specialized care sooner, which can delay the progression of the disease. With that in mind, experts say there's one thing that can happen to your hands that might be a sign of MS. Read on to find out what you should be on the lookout for.
Diseases & Treatmentsspring.org.uk

A Painful Sign Of Omega-3 Deficiency

A high omega-3 diet can lower the signs and symptoms of the disease by 50 per cent. Stiffness in the joints and swelling can be indirect signs of omega-3 deficiency, research suggests. Waking up stiff in the morning, feeling pain in the joints, swelling, tenderness and loss of flexibility are...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This on Your Skin, Get Your Liver Checked, Says Mayo Clinic

Right now in the U.S., roughly 30 million people have some form of liver disease. And over time, any conditions that damage the liver can lead to cirrhosis, scarring of the liver due to excessive alcohol consumption or chronic hepatitis infection. Eventually, this scar tissue renders the liver nonfunctional, the Cleveland Clinic explains on its site. Unfortunately, your liver could be suffering long before you realize a problem exists. That's exactly why it's so essential to be able to recognize the telltale signs of liver disease if they should arise—including some of the lesser known symptoms. Read on to learn one symptom you may notice on your skin, which can indicate chronic liver disease with 95 percent accuracy.
CancerPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This on Your Fingers or Toes, Have Your Lungs Checked

Amid the pandemic, millions of Americans have seen firsthand the devastating effects of serious lung conditions. And while the CDC says that the COVID crisis alone has caused over 2.3 million hospitalizations in the U.S. to date, an additional 37 million Americans live with a chronic lung condition, according to the American Lung Association.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Baby born with twin inside her stomach in extremely rare pregnancy

A fetus-in-fetu occurs once in every 500,000 births. Top experts performed an operation to remove two sacs out of the girl’s stomach. The baby girl survived and is expected to make a full recovery. A newborn baby shocked doctors after an x-ray revealed she carried a twin fetus inside her...
DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This Beer at Home, Throw It Out—Carefully

There's nothing like a cold, crisp beer on a hot summer day—unless that beer turns on you quickly. Recently, a brewer recalled one of their popular beers for a very serious reason. The makers advise that you toss the beer, but that you do so very carefully, because there could be consequences if it's disposed of incorrectly. Read on to find out if you have this potentially dangerous recalled beer at home.
MedicineNet.com

What to Do When Enamel Wears off Teeth

Enamel is the outer covering of your teeth that protects them from daily wear and tear, including sensitivity from hot and cold. Unfortunately, this protective barrier can break down quite easily, especially since today’s diet contains acids that can erode enamel. And once gone, there’s no way to restore it, since tooth enamel doesn’t have living cells.

Comments / 0

Community Policy