Unicoi County, TN

Former Unicoi County coach indicted for improper use of system-issued fuel card

supertalk929.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former Unicoi County, Tennessee middle school teacher and assistant baseball coach is accused of using a fuel card earmarked for school use for his personal vehicle. The state Comptroller’s Office reports Travis Griffith was indicted this month on one count of theft over $10,000. Investigators presented evidence of Griffith consistently using the card over a five-year basis—adding up to 160 times for gasoline.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Card#Comptroller S Office
