Former Unicoi County coach indicted for improper use of system-issued fuel card
A former Unicoi County, Tennessee middle school teacher and assistant baseball coach is accused of using a fuel card earmarked for school use for his personal vehicle. The state Comptroller’s Office reports Travis Griffith was indicted this month on one count of theft over $10,000. Investigators presented evidence of Griffith consistently using the card over a five-year basis—adding up to 160 times for gasoline.www.supertalk929.com
