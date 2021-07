The Babson community—on campus and around the world—came together in person and virtually in May to celebrate the Class of 2021 and the culmination of a year unlike any other. These joyful events brought a sense of accomplishment—and relief. We made it. Finally, there is hope on the horizon for a return to normalcy. Hugs are making a comeback, lunches are being shared, and parties are being hosted once again. We eagerly await the return to a lively campus, when fans will once again pack the stands to Defend the Dam.