First 'Memoria' Trailer Teases an Enigmatic Thriller With Tilda Swinton
Acclaimed Thai director Apichatpong Weerasethakul is back with his latest film, Memoria, a thrilling drama starring Academy Award-winner Tilda Swinton. Currently set to have its world premiere at this year's Cannes Film Festival, the folks over at NEON released the first trailer for the film in anticipation of its debut. Weerasethakul previously nabbed the coveted Palme d'Or at the 2010 Cannes Festival for what is probably his best-known film, Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives.collider.com
Comments / 0