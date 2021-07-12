First 'Memoria' Trailer Teases an Enigmatic Thriller With Tilda Swinton

"It's not a child. It's an animal." Someone loves their little lamb a bit too much. A24 has revealed an official US trailer for an unsettling film from Iceland called Lamb, which just premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this month. A childless couple in rural Iceland make an alarming discovery one day in their sheep barn. They will soon face the consequences of defying the will of nature, in this dark and atmospheric folktale. This one is described in reviews as a "highly original take on the anxieties of being a parent, a tale in which nature plus nurture yields a nightmare." The film stars Noomi Rapace (who is actually Swedish but she moved to Iceland as a child where she spent some time growing up), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson, and Hilmir Snær Guðnason. This looks like it starts out as an intriguing story about connecting with a little lamb, but gets dark and intense in the second half. Do all the other sheep know what's going on? Huh.