Normani took fans inside the making of her new single "Wild Side," featuring Cardi B, while visiting the Zach Sang Show on Monday. The 25-year-old singer starred in the music video for "WAP," Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion's Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 smash from last summer, but Normani remembers a different time, when critics were "slut shaming" her and the rest of her Fifth Harmony bandmates for their 2016 "Work From Home" video. She gave props to female artists including the City Girls and Cardi who have helped pave the way for her to feel more "sexually liberated and fulfilled and not be called a whore or a slut" in her music.