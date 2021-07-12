Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
King Of Prussia, PA

King Of Prussia Woman, 24, Dead, Another Injured In Central Jersey Shooting

By Nicole Acosta
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y1JXH_0auUxZSh00
Plainfield PD Photo Credit: Google Maps

A King of Prussia woman died and another was injured in a Central Jersey shooting last week, authorities said.

Officers found 24-year-old Jennifer Vorn and a second shooting victim near the intersection of Rock Avenue and West Front Street in Plainfield (Union County) on Friday afternoon, according to acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Plainfield Police Department Officer-in-Charge David M. Guarino.

Vorn was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second victim, a man, was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick for emergency medical treatment, authorities said.

The investigation into the shooting is being led by the Union County Homicide Task Force and assisted by members of the Plainfield Police Department, Union County Police Department Ballistics Unit, and Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit.

Anyone with information about this matter is urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Detective Ryan Kirsh at 908-347-1420 or Detective Sonia Rodriguez at 908-341-3380. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
121K+
Followers
23K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plainfield, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
King Of Prussia, PA
Crime & Safety
City
King Of Prussia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Central Jersey#King Of Prussia Woman#Union County Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Newark, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

WATCH: Police Nab Knife-Wielding Man Threatening Families At Community Event In Newark

The intense moment Newark Police apprehended a man wielding a knife and threatening families at a local park’s movie night event was captured on video. Officers patrolling Elizabeth Avenue were called to Weequahic Park, where they were directed to a man wielding a knife and pry bar and threatening families around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said in a release.
Monmouth County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

NJ Man Found Guilty Of Shooting, Torching Monmouth County Real Estate Agency

A former Monmouth County resident was found guilty Friday of setting a pair of fires, and shooting a BB gun at a Holmdel Township real estate agency, authorities said. Leonard J. Mazzarisi, III, 32, was found guilty of second-degree aggravated arson, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon after a 5-week trial, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.
Hoboken, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Police Nab NY Man Minutes After Robbing Hoboken Bank

A New York man was arrested nearly 20 minutes after he robbed a TD Bank in Hoboken Friday morning, authorities said. Jersey City police notified Hoboken police of a bank robbery at the 47 Newark Street location at approximately 11:07 a.m., authorities said. Nearly 10 minutes later, at about 11:16...
Posted by
Daily Voice

PHOTOS: Victim Seriously Injured After Jeep Veers Off Northampton County Road Into Woods

One person was seriously injured after a Jeep veered off the road and landed in a patch of woods in Northampton County Friday morning, authorities said. Upper Nazareth Fire Department members responding to a smoke investigation on the 3000 block of Newburg Road around 7:15 a.m. were met with the mangled Jeep, which had traveled “down an embankment through a section of woods and ended up in a corn field,” the department said.
Paramus, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Police: Saddle River Chief Nabs Fleeing Paramus Home Depot Shoplifter Who Struck Security Guard

A man who fled a Home Depot in Paramus after assaulting a female security guard was stopped by a local police chief on Route 17 moments later, authorities said. Sheffield C. Brown, 53, of Brooklyn had stolen $1,300 worth of tools and other assorted items when the guard tried to stop him from leaving early Wednesday afternoon, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

20-Year-Old Violently Fights Officers After Long Island Traffic Stop, Police Say

A man who was being arrested for allegedly committing numerous traffic infractions while driving a 2010 Mercedes Benz on Long Island violently fought officers, injuring one. Dwayne Gordon, age 20, of Brooklyn, was arrested around 12:50 a.m., Friday, July 30, after being stopped in Lawrence for making numerous traffic infractions on the Rockaway Turnpike, said the Nassau County Police.

Comments / 0

Community Policy