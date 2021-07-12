Cancel
Louisville, KY

Jefferson County Public Schools will require students and staff members who aren’t fully vaccinated to wear masks inside school buildings starting July 12

By Luis Neuman
Louisville Daily Journal
Louisville, KY – According to the statement, officials say they are following the new guidance the Centers for Disease Control issued for school districts last week.

The new guidance impacts those participating in the district’s in-person summer camps.

Masks will not be required for students while outside on Jefferson County Public Schools property.

The district will now require all students and staff on school buses to wear masks during summer programming.

The Jefferson County Board of Education will vote during the July 27 board meeting on whether masks will be required for unvaccinated students and staff for the 2021-22 school year.

This story will be updated when new information is available.

