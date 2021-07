The Mid-Plains Community College Ogallala Campus will offer two classes for writers and artists in August. Both will be at the campus, 512 E. B St. South, in Ogallala. Beginner Self-Publishing is scheduled for 3:30-5:30 p.m. Aug. 18. The class will be taught by Rose Mapel, owner of Rustic Milling and Craft, at Eustis, and author of a series of e-books.