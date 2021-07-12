Cancel
Fayetteville, AR

Huskers prepare to hear names on day two of MLB Draft

By Michael Bruntz
247Sports
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNebraska baseball entered the summer months with plenty of momentum, fresh off a Big Ten regular season title and a strong performance in the Fayetteville, Arkansas, regional. This week will decide how strong that momentum will carry into the fall, as rounds 2-10 of the Major League Baseball Draft get underway at noon (CT) on Monday. Rounds 11-20 will conclude on Tuesday with players also likely fielding undrafted free agent offers following the draft.

