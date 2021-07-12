Huskers prepare to hear names on day two of MLB Draft
Nebraska baseball entered the summer months with plenty of momentum, fresh off a Big Ten regular season title and a strong performance in the Fayetteville, Arkansas, regional. This week will decide how strong that momentum will carry into the fall, as rounds 2-10 of the Major League Baseball Draft get underway at noon (CT) on Monday. Rounds 11-20 will conclude on Tuesday with players also likely fielding undrafted free agent offers following the draft.247sports.com
