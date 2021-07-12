Huskers prepare to hear names on day two of MLB Draft

The 2021 football season has its unofficial kickoff on Thursday with the start of Big Ten Football Media Days. The event makes its debut at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and runs on Thursday-Friday, July 22-23. The contingent of Head CoachScott Frost, tight end Austin Allen, defensive linemen Ben Stille and safety Deontai Williams will represent the Huskers on Thursday, the first day of the event, as local, regional and national media will be in Indianapolis for both days. Seven teams will appear on Thursday, including the Huskers, will the other seven will be on site Friday.