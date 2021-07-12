Cancel
Books & Literature

Book World: 'The Very Nice Box' is a very funny office satire

By Angela Haupt
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article- - - "The Very Nice Box," by Eve Gleichman and Laura Blackett, is a very funny debut - and perhaps the most original office satire of the year. It takes place mostly at STÄDA, a Brooklyn-based company clearly modeled on real-life behemoths. STÄDA makes affordable Swedish furniture with agreeable names: Its bestsellers include the Encouraging Desk Chair, Courteous Dishrag, Dependable Drying Rack, Accommodating Garbage Bin and Practical Sofa.

