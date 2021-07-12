Book World: 'The Very Nice Box' is a very funny office satire

- - - The backstage trials and tribulations of the 1921 Broadway musical comedy "Shuffle Along" would have made for a surefire screenplay in the Golden Age of Hollywood, yet no studio executive would ever have put it into production. It's not that the story was missing anything - the saga had compelling personalities, catchy tunes, a perilous opening night, the snatching of critical victory from the jaws of financial defeat - the problem was with what it had: It was an all-Black show put together by an all-Black creative team.