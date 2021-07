London’s FTSE 250 down 0.4% at 22,964.93 in afternoon trade on Friday. Babcock tumbled as the defence company said full-year losses widened after a review of its contracts and balance sheet led to impairment charges. In the year to the end of March 2021, operating losses widened to £1.6bn from £75.6m the year before as it took a £2bn impairment charge. Meanwhile, revenue during the year fell to £4.1bn from £4.4bn in 2020.