Nickelodeon announces film 'Fantasy Football' with Marsai Martin for Paramount+

July 12 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films have announced the production of a new live-action film for Paramount+ titled Fantasy Football that stars Marsai Martin.

Martin (Black-ish) will star as 15-year-old Carmen Coleman who can control her professional football player dad's prowess on the field through a video game.

The project is executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter's The SpringHill Company (Space Jam: A New Legacy) in partnership with Genius Entertainment.

Zoe Marshall (Charmed) is penning the screenplay, based on an original screenplay by Richard T. Jones, Jeremy Loethen and Tim Ogletree. Production will begin in early 2022.

Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films also announced a film adaptation of author Becca Fitzpatrick's Hush Hush novel.

Hush Hush will follow 16-year-old student Nora Grey who befriends new student Patch and finds herself in the crosshairs of an ancient battle between fallen angels and the immortal.

Monet Clayton (Every Note Played) is writing the screenplay for Hush Hush, with production slated to start in 2021.

Hush Hush and Fantasy Football will both premiere on Paramount+ in 2022.