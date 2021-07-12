Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Nickelodeon announces film 'Fantasy Football' with Marsai Martin for Paramount+

By Wade Sheridan
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=451IR0_0auUx6C700
Marsai Martin is set to star in Nickelodeon film "Fantasy Football," which is heading to Paramount+. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films have announced the production of a new live-action film for Paramount+ titled Fantasy Football that stars Marsai Martin.

Martin (Black-ish) will star as 15-year-old Carmen Coleman who can control her professional football player dad's prowess on the field through a video game.

The project is executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter's The SpringHill Company (Space Jam: A New Legacy) in partnership with Genius Entertainment.

Zoe Marshall (Charmed) is penning the screenplay, based on an original screenplay by Richard T. Jones, Jeremy Loethen and Tim Ogletree. Production will begin in early 2022.

Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films also announced a film adaptation of author Becca Fitzpatrick's Hush Hush novel.

Hush Hush will follow 16-year-old student Nora Grey who befriends new student Patch and finds herself in the crosshairs of an ancient battle between fallen angels and the immortal.

Monet Clayton (Every Note Played) is writing the screenplay for Hush Hush, with production slated to start in 2021.

Hush Hush and Fantasy Football will both premiere on Paramount+ in 2022.

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
152K+
Followers
37K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Marsai Martin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount#Awesomeness Films#Genius Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Fantasy Football
News Break
Movies
News Break
Nickelodeon
Related
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘House Party’: Jacob Latimore To Co-Star In Reboot Of ’90s Comedy From New Line And SpringHill

EXCLUSIVE: The Chi star Jacob Latimore is set to co-star in New Line’s reimagining of the 1990 cult comedy House Party, produced by the SpringHill Company for HBO Max. Latimore replaces Jorge Lendeborg Jr., who sources say recently left the project to focus on his mental well-being; insiders say the exit was supported by the studio and filmmakers. Latimore will now co-star opposite Tosin Cole, with award-winning music video director Calmatic helming in his feature debut.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

Trailer: Paramount+ Announces Premiere Date For “The Harper House”

Paramount+ today released the official key art and trailer for the upcoming adult animated comedy THE HARPER HOUSE during the series’ panel at Comic-Con@Home. The ten-episode Paramount+ Original series will premiere Thursday, September 16th exclusively on the service. THE HARPER HOUSE Comic-Con@Home virtual panel was featured as part of the...
MoviesNew York Post

‘Bridgerton’ hunk Regé-Jean Page cast in Paramount film ‘The Saint’

Fans who are disappointed that heartthrob Regé-Jean Page isn’t returning for the second season of “Bridgerton” can rejoice now that he’s been cast in an upcoming Paramount film — a reimagined version of “The Saint” crime novellas. Page, 31, is set to star as Simon Templar and will also serve...
Anaheim, CATalking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Marsai Martin At Disney Jungle Cruise Premiere

The other night at Disneyland, stars came out to walk down the red carpet where they greeted enthusiastic fans at the world premiere of Disney’s “Jungle Cruise.” It was held in Anaheim, California and everyone came in mainly themed outfits like Actress Marsai Martin! I’m with her and loved a themed-event it’s so much fun! To keep with the whole safari themed, she opted out for a cheetah print two-piece look with matching colored braids. I thought her looks was very cute and she pulled it off well! More pics inside and the designer she was wearing! Stay safe and blessed everyone!
TV SeriesEscapist Magazine

Star Trek: Prodigy Trailer Lands for New Nickelodeon / Paramount+ Series

At [email protected] today, Paramount dropped the first teaser trailer for Star Trek: Prodigy, giving us our first look at the upcoming kid-friendly animated series coming to Paramount+ and Nickelodeon in motion. It doesn’t reveal a lot, but it shows off far more than we’ve ever seen, including a hint at the iconic voice of Captain Catherine Janeway, with Kate Mulgrew reprising her role but this time in hologram form.
TV & VideosEssence

Marsai Martin Thinks You're Never Too Young To Save For A Rainy Day

"I think everyone should learn how to save," says the host of the new series Money With Marsai Martin. It’s no secret that Marsai Martin is the hardest working teenager in show business. Between starring in Kenya Barris’ Black-ish alongside industry heavy-hitters Tracee Ellis Ross, Jenifer Lewis, and Laurence Fishburne and running her production company Genius Entertainment, it’s no wonder how Hollywood’s youngest executive producer is booked and busy at every opportunity.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Sam Rockwell, Awkwafina and Anthony Ramos to Star in DreamWorks Animation’s ‘The Bad Guys’ (EXCLUSIVE)

DreamWorks Animation has enlisted a star-studded cast for its upcoming cartoon action comedy “The Bad Guys.” Oscar winner Sam Rockwell, “Crazy Rich Asians” actor Awkwafina, “In the Heights” star Anthony Ramos and Marc Maron of Netflix’s “GLOW” will lead the voice cast. Rounding out the call sheet are Craig Robinson (“The Office”), Zazie Beetz (“Atlanta,” “Deadpool”), Lilly Singh (“Bad Moms”), Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and Richard Ayoade (“Paddington 2”). “The Bad Guys” follows a crackerjack criminal crew of animal outlaws as they attempt their most challenging con yet — becoming model citizens. It will be released on April 15, 2022,...
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Dreamworks’ “Bad Guys” Sets Voice Cast

DreamWorks Animation has announced the voice cast of the animated action-comedy feature “The Bad Guys” based on Aaron Blabey’s Scholastic book series. Sam Rockwell, Awkwafina, Anthony Ramos, Marc Maron, Craig Robinson, Zazie Beetz, Lilly Singh, Alex Borstein, and Richard Ayoade are set to lend their vocal abilities to the Pierre Perifel-directed feature.
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Kevin Hart confirms the return of his smash hit TV show

Comedic superstar Kevin Hart has announced that his smash hit television show is about to make a splash in its return. The star of blockbuster comedies such as Ride Along, Think Like a Man and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, told his fans that the hilarious “Real Husbands of Hollywood” will be rebooted for BET+. And he’s bringing his crew with him, including Nick Cannon, Boris Kodjoe, Nelly, DJ Smoove, Robin Thicke, Cynthia McWilliams and Jackie Long.
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

Netflix renews 'Sweet Tooth' for Season 2

July 30 (UPI) -- Netflix said it has renewed its fantasy dramedy, Sweet Tooth, for a second season, which will include eight, hour-long episodes. Jim Mickle is returning as executive producer, writer, director and showrunner for Season 2 of the screen adaptation of Jeff Lemire's DC comic books. "It's been...
MoviesPosted by
inForney.com

Awkwafina leads The Bad Guys voice cast

Awkwafina, Sam Rockwell and Anthony Ramos are lending their voices to 'The Bad Guys'. The trio lead an all-star ensemble for the DreamWorks cartoon action-comedy, which is slated for release in April 2022. Marc Maron, Craig Robinson, Zazie Beetz, Lilly Singh, Alex Borstein and Richard Ayoade round out the cast...
MoviesKXAN

The 46th Annual Paramount Summer Classic Film Series Presented By CapMetro Is Back!

All good things must come to an end. But the 46th year of the Paramount Theatre’s annual Summer Classic Film Series presented by CapMetro is certainly going out with a bang. Paramount Film Programmer Stephen Jannise has curated a special final round of films to close out the 2021 series, one that is a must for cinephiles and casual film fans alike. The full film calendar can be found online, along with tickets, Film Fan Club memberships, and “Flix-Tix” discount booklets at austintheatre.org/film.

Comments / 0

Community Policy