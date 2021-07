Whether your local beach is a secluded paradise or a busy hotspot, it’s always a great place to kick back and bask in the vibes. But plastic waste washing up on shores and other litter cuts down on the enjoyment factor, not to mention harms local wildlife and vegetation. Luckily, people — and companies — are starting to take action. For example, Corona recently committed to cleaning 100 beaches and eliminating over 1 million pounds of plastic from our shores and from their supply chains by 2025. Their Protect Our Beaches campaign aims to cut down on plastic used during their business practices, to ensure beaches stay clean for the future. Inspired by their work, we’ve put together a guide on how you can take charge this summer and make a difference in your own sunny sanctuary.