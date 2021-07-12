Famous fiddler Byron Berline, owner of Guthrie fiddle shop, dies at age 77

Famous fiddler Byron Berline, who owned the Double Stop Fiddle Shop in Guthrie, has died at the age of 77.

“We lost a great friend with the passing of Byron Berline,” American Banjo Museum officials tweeted. “Casting pride on Oklahoma anywhere & anytime he performed, Byron’s storied career is legendary. Yet he was as accessible & kind as a person could be. Already missed, Byron left this world a better place than he entered.”

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the great fiddler Byron Berline,” International Bluegrass Music Association officials also posted on social media. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mr. Berline’s family and friends. Rest in peace.”

Berline rose to prominence in the late 1960s. He recorded with a variety of artists, including The Rolling Stones, The Dillards and The Flying Burrito Brothers.

He was a member of Bill Monroe and the Blue Grass Boys and was a founder/member of several bands, including the Country Gazette, California and the Byron Berline Band.

Berline was the three-time champion at the National Oldtime Fiddlers’ Contest and Festival in Idaho, and he was inducted into the National Fiddler Hall of Fame in 2013. He received the IBMA Distinguished Achievement Award in 2012 for his substantial contributions to bluegrass and fiddle music.

Berline, who was born on July 6, 1944, in Caldwell, Kansas, eventually moved to Guthrie and made central Oklahoma his home. Berline helped establish the annual Oklahoma International Bluegrass Festival.

In February 2019, a devastating fire destroyed Berline’s fiddle shop in downtown Guthrie. The Double Stop Fiddle Shop was one of two stores destroyed in the fire.

Berline was on vacation when he learned about what happened to his shop, but hundreds of instruments he collected over the years and decades of memorabilia were destroyed.

“They all have souls and personalities,” Berline told KOCO 5 shortly after the fire. “That’s what’s sad. They won’t have another life. They’re done.”

Members of the Guthrie community rallied around Berline, holding a benefit concert and helping in any way they could before he eventually opened a new venue.

