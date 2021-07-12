Heritage Days 'Hunt for the Item' clues

Robin Hunt stood in the McGiffen Room in the John Clymer Museum/Gallery, whimsically looking over the 32 items on display. Handmade elk hide shirts with exquisite beadwork hung on the wall. An eagle feather headdress was the centerpiece across the room, each feather representing a feat of valor, whether it was counting coup or a brave act during battle or on the hunt. His father Robert Hunt Sr.’s deerskin gloves with impeccable beadwork were included in the display case below.