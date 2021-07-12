Cancel
Business

Low interest rates help U.S. economy recover, but worsen inequality: media

 19 days ago

NEW YORK, July 12 (Xinhua) -- The longer interest rates stay ultra-low, it's not the economy that grows -- it's inequality, reported The New York Times on Monday. Adhering to its "lower rates are better" axiom, the Federal Reserve has kept "real" U.S. short-term interest rates at, or even below zero, after taking inflation into account, according to an opinion piece authored by Karen Petrou, managing partner of Federal Financial Analytics.

