Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Coronavirus summer wave could lead to hundreds of daily deaths within weeks, officials warn

By Shaun Lintern
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 17 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F6FjG_0auUwAX900

Lifting the final corornavirus restrictions will pile pressure on the NHS, England’s chief medical officer has warned, as government officials said a summer wave of Covid may lead to hundreds of daily deaths within weeks.

Speaking at Downing Street as Boris Johnson confirmed plans to lift restrictions from next Monday, Chris Whitty said the suggestion of no pressure on the NHS was “not fully realistic”.

At the same time, modelling for the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), shows that ending restrictions could lead to between 1,000 and 2,000 hospital admissions a day within weeks, with up to 200 deaths daily now thought to be likely.

The new modelling from experts from the University of Warwick, Imperial College London and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine predicts a summer wave of Covid infections in the coming weeks, with Warwick making a central estimate of around 33,700 deaths by June next year.

The size and scale of infections, hospitalisation and deaths will depend on how the public responds to measures being eased from next week.

The sooner people return to pre-pandemic ways of living and working, the bigger the peak in infections and deaths will be, the modelling shows, with some scenarios showing hospital admissions of more than 4,000 a day by next month, with a total of 46,000 deaths up to the end of this year.

In the Commons on Monday, health secretary Sajid Javid told MPs cases were rising now and had doubled over the past 11 days, warning: “They will get a lot worse before they better.”

But he said rates of people being admitted to hospital were lower than in previous waves, adding that he did not believe current infection rates would lead to unsustainable pressure on the NHS and that there was no “risk-free” option.

Newly released minutes from a meeting of Sage show acceptance among government scientific advisers that a sizable wave of infections, hospitalisations and deaths is under way.

Summarising the position, the papers said: “All modelled scenarios show a period of extremely high prevalence of infection lasting until at least the end of August.

“The scale of the next wave in hospital admissions is highly uncertain. While most modelled scenarios have peaks lower than in January 2021, a resurgence of this scale of hospitalisations cannot be ruled out.”

They added: “If the aim is to prevent the NHS being under pressure, the priority should be to avoid a very rapid return to pre-pandemic behaviour, which could lead to a peak in hospitalisations similar to (or possibly even higher than) previous peaks. The mechanism by which this gradual change to more mixing is achieved is much less important than the fact it is gradual.”

Sage said delaying the easing of restrictions would likely have some positive impact as more people could be fully vaccinated but it would be a small effect and would push the wave into the autumn and winter.

Even if the summer wave involved lower hospital admissions than previous peaks of the pandemic, it could still affect hospitals’ ability to cope.

Sage said: “If the average length of stay is nine days, 1,000 hospitalisations per day for a sustained period would lead to hospital occupancy due to Covid-19 of 9,000 individuals. In Warwick’s results, under the central and optimistic assumptions on vaccine effectiveness, half of the scenarios generate extended periods with more than 1,000 hospital admissions a day. Under the cautious assumptions on vaccine effectiveness, all behavioural scenarios breach 1,000 hospitalisations a day. It is highly likely that any such pressure on the NHS would vary regionally and temporally.”

They warned ministers to have plans in place should the NHS be overwhelmed: “If the aim is to avoid the NHS becoming overwhelmed, Sage advises that it is important to understand the impact of different levels of admissions on NHS function and have appropriate contingency plans in place.

“Given the time between infection and hospitalisation, at any point that cases are still increasing exponentially, admissions can be expected to at least double once more, regardless of any measures put in place at that point. Pre-defining hospital (and ICU) admission or occupancy levels which would trigger further contingency planning and interventions would be important.”

In recent days, hospitals in some parts of the country have had to cancel some operations , including for cancer patients, and open up more wards for Covid patients.

Ambulance services have reported being under extreme pressure for several weeks, with long delays at A&E departments, which are also reporting record numbers of patients.

Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, which represents hospital trusts, told The Independent : “The impact of greater numbers of Covid-19 infections will vary by trust, given differences in infection rates and capacity. Some trusts are already reporting that they are having to slow down their care backlog recovery and that will only increase as infection rates rise.”

Whitehall officials are now resigned to large-scale infections and hospitalisation rates but no one can be certain of the exact numbers.

There are thought to be between 21,000 and 42,000 new infections every day in England, with hospital admissions hitting 563 on Sunday. With a doubling time of 10 days, that means more than 1,000 patients a day being admitted before the end of the month.

Despite the success of the vaccine programme, significant numbers of people are still susceptible to becoming seriously ill or dying.

Sage warned the four major risks are an increase in hospital admissions and deaths, more cases of long Covid, effects on workforce levels due to illness and the threat of a new emerging variant.

“The combination of high prevalence and high levels of vaccination creates the conditions in which an immune escape variant is most likely to emerge. The likelihood of this happening is unknown, but such a variant would present a significant risk both in the UK and internationally,” it said.

A paper by experts at Imperial College London estimated hospitalisation numbers would be comparable to the January wave of Covid-19 but deaths would be substantially lower.

It said in the most optimistic case, based on the vaccine effect and lower levels of contact and spread of infections, the number of deaths could be limited to 9,400 by June next year. But if the vaccines prove less effective and the public return to high levels of contact and risky behaviour, there could be 115,800 deaths by then.

Th experts’ central estimate was for 33,700 deaths.

Modelling by Warwick University said all seven scenarios it considered generated a third wave this summer. The smallest wave led to a peak of 668 hospital admissions on 11 August, while the worst-case scenario led to a peak of 2,490 people being admitted to hospital every day.

Comments / 8

The Independent

The Independent

194K+
Followers
93K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Whitty
Person
Sajid Javid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhs England#The Wave#Covid#The University Of Warwick#Imperial College London#Commons#Icu#A E#Nhs Providers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Health ServicesPosted by
The Independent

Revealed: Dozens of baby deaths after errors at one of UK’s largest hospitals

Dozens of babies have died or been left brain-damaged after errors during childbirth at one of Britain’s biggest hospitals – while managers failed to properly investigate concerns and altered reports to take blame away from the maternity unit.An investigation by The Independent and Channel 4 News has uncovered repeated examples of poor care over the past decade at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, with parents forced to fight to find out the truth about what happened to their child.Families say that if lessons had been learnt, further tragedies at the hospital could have been prevented. Naomi Lewin, whose baby Freddie...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Tunisia reports daily record 205 coronavirus deaths

TUNIS, July 16 (Reuters) - Tunisia recorded 205 deaths in the last 24 hours, a daily record since the start of the pandemic, the health ministry said on Friday. The ministry reported 6,787 new cases, raising new concerns about the country's ability to fight the pandemic, with intensive care departments completely filled and a lack of oxygen supplies. The vaccination campaign is very slow.
Public Healthflaglerlive.com

Most Covid Deaths in England Now Are in the Vaccinated. Here’s Why That Shouldn’t Alarm You

More vaccinated people are dying of Covid than unvaccinated people, according to a recent report from Public Health England (PHE). The report shows that 163 of the 257 people (63.4%) who died of the delta variant within 28 days of a positive Covid test between February 1 and June 21, had received at least one dose of the vaccine. At first glance, this may seem alarming, but it is exactly as would be expected.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Covid death rate is now 16 TIMES lower than it was during the first and second waves, data shows amid fears daily infections will breach 200,000 in the next few weeks

Britain's Covid death rate is now 16 times lower than it was during both the first and second waves because of vaccines, analysis shows. Infections are currently running at about 45,000 a day across Britain, with 40 deaths being registered every 24 hours on average. But the last time cases...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

'Global Failure': WHO Warns Of Another COVID Wave Of Infections, Deaths

The World Health Organization has warned the world is in the early stages of another wave of COVID infections and deaths. The dire comments came from WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday as he addressed the International Olympic Committee in Tokyo. Dr. Tedros said, “The pandemic is a test....
Michigan State9&10 News

Michigan Health Officials Report 1,028 New Coronavirus Cases, 14 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 1,028 new coronavirus cases and 14 additional deaths since Friday. In total, Michigan has had 898,626 confirmed coronavirus cases and 19,862 total confirmed COVID-related deaths. Tuesday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDHHS since the last web update report. Over...

Comments / 8

Community Policy